‘Lifestyle changes, late pregnancies are the main reasons’

There has been a 20 per cent rise in the cases of infertility, both in men and women, in the last five years in the city, according to experts in the field of IVF. Late pregnancies, lifestyle changes and career planning are some of the reasons behind it, according to Mamta Deendayal, director of Infertility and Research Centre, Hyderabad.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the CME on Infertility organised by Vizag IVF Centre at Hotel Novotel on Sunday, Dr. Deendayal said that lifestyle changes resulting in stress and rise in obesity, odd work hours, apart from other factors are the cause of infertility.

“Women have become more progressive. Today, they are aware of their rights and give importance to career progression and then consider having a child resulting in delayed pregnancies. In major cities, the average age of women with first pregnancy is around 34 to 35 years. Medical facility has also improved greatly to support cases of infertility,” she said.

Dr. Deendayal, who has 35 years of experience in the field of infertility treatment, carried out her first successful IVF procedure on a 51-year-old woman in 1991 in Hyderabad. “It was done through egg donation and the couple had a healthy baby,” she added.

Night shifts

She said that night shifts at work places also affect the circadian rhythm which leads to infertility. “But infertility still continues to be a taboo word in the society. Incidentally, it is the men in most cases who remain in a self denial mode.

The fact is male infertility is blamed in 50 per cent of the cases where couples could not conceive naturally,” said Dr. Deendayal. The most common problems faced by men are low sperm count, morphology abnormalities and low motility of sperm.

Dr. Sireesha Rani, Director of Vizag IVF Centre, said that obesity was one of the primary causes for infertility in the city.

“Sedentary lifestyle and smoking also reduce fertility,” she added. The centre has facilities like IUI, IVF, ICSI, Assisted Hatching, Semen Banking, Vitrification and Oocyte and Embryo Donation.

The conference saw a team of seven experts highlighting the future prospects of infertility treatments, reasons for infertility and how to reduce risk factors.