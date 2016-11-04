IndiGo airlines has agreed after a series of meetings to the plea of the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry to allow passengers, flying abroad from Visakhapatnam, for a lump sum amount of Rs.1500 to carry up to 30 kg over and above the normally allowed 15 kg.

In a statement issued on Thursday, VCCI president Monish Row said the move would drastically bring down the foreign travel cost for passengers to and from Vizag.

He thanked IndiGo for the gesture, which would benefit passengers from north Andhra.