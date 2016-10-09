Students having a look at display panels put up by ISRO on satellite launching and technology, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

India’s space and nuclear scientists are second to none in the world, said Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao on Saturday.

Urging students to choose space research as their career at World Space Week celebrations organised at AU Platinum Jubilee Guesthouse, he said even US was very keen on learning expertise of Indian scientists and mentioned how US President Barack Obama during his visit to India early this year had come to an understanding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to learn about India’s achievement on fast breeder reactors and use Indian scientists to train their counterparts in America alternative fuel to run nuclear plants.

He said “we are proud that our nuclear and space scientists are guiding the entire world. We have made advances with low investment by using our intelligence compared to all other countries,” he said.

Prof. Rao said India had made a mark with its high success rate in satellite launching.

“We have successfully launched PSLV, GSLV satellites, Chandrayaan Mission and high thrust cryogenic engines,” he said.

AU Registrar V. Uma Maheswara Rao explained about this year’s theme ‘remote sensing enabling our future’ and said since declaration of observing World Space Week every year by the United Nations, it is being conducted as a global public space event to popularise space explorations and technology.

‘Hudhud loss minimised’

Use of remote sensing data on forecast and positioning of Severe Cyclone Hudhud in October 2014 could prevent the loss in its aftermath in and around Visakhapatnam, said Satish Dhawan Space Centre Deputy Director V. Ranganathan.

He said the loss would have been colossal had the official machinery did not get timely warnings issued based on the movement of the cyclonic storm.

He said the satellites indigenously developed and launched by India had ushered in a communication revolution with high penetration of internet, direct to home satellite signals and use of mobile phones.

Space Week Organising Committee chairman B.V.V.S.N. Prasad earlier gave a presentation on the objectives of celebrations.