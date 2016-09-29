In a step to make the process of learning a pleasue, Chrysalis, an organisation that provides teaching solutions, is all set to reach out to 130 schools through its ‘learnshop’ by next year.

With an objective to make teachers understand the difference between test and assessment and mould the teaching-learning process in schools an enjoyable exercise, a PowerPoint presentation ‘learnshop’ was given by the Chrysalis and Wipro Applying Thought in Schools here on Wednesday.

Highlighting the ‘thinkroom’ concept, Head of the School Partnerships of Chrysalis Ramesh Varma outlined the methods that can be adopted to make the process of teaching a participative affair. He mentioned that assessments are meant to improve absorbing skills of the students and not to build pressure on them.

After a three-year survey, the team has come up with the learnshop to provide insights into what is termed as ‘Rethinking Assessment’. The maiden session in the city touched several topics that underlined the need to make education stress-free.

According to head corporate communication of Chrysalis Sundar Raj, similar learnshop will be held in 30 schools across the country in a few months.

More than 20 schools participated in the programme that also included topics such as the purpose of assessment and its definition, corrective measures and integration of formative and summative assessments into the curriculum.