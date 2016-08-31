Iconic structures will be built in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to house World Trade Centres, Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker said on Tuesday.

During an interaction with IT investors and senior officials at a review meeting held at the Collectorate, he said efforts were on to develop the super-structures at the earliest.

Asking the officials to identify suitable site for the purpose, he said the World Trade Centre in the city would have 40 lakh sft in 40 acres.

District Collector Pravin Kumar, VUDA Vice-Chairman T. Baburao Naidu, GVMC Commissioner M. Harinarayanan and Joint Collector J. Nivas, Software Technology Parks of India Joint Director M.P. Dubey, IT Association of AP president Ravi Eswarapu, secretary Sridhar Kosaraju, Rushikonda IT Association vice-president O. Naresh Kumar and others were present.

Mr. Tucker directed VUDA and STPI to sort out their differences on who would take up construction of Incubation Tower sanctioned at Siripuram in the city for which Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad laid the stone in February promising to complete it within 18 months.

When his notice was drawn over inordinate delay in release of incentives to IT entrepreneurs, he said since the total amount due was less than Rs.2 crore, he asked the Collector to hold a meeting within a week to resolve it.

Mr. Tucker said as part of efforts to create ecosystem for growth of IT in the city, feasibility of earmarking 100 acres close to Electronic Manufacturing Cluster sanctioned at Gurrammapalem near Pendurthy would be examined.

On a request to construct housing colonies for IT workers, the Chief Secretary promised to involve L&T for construction of 10,000 houses with all facilities.