Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, October 13, 2016
Updated: October 13, 2016 05:44 IST

Hudhud-hit zoo yet to regain lost glory

A file photo of volunteers and specialised teams carrying out relief work in an enclosure and clearing the debris in the aftermath of cyclone Hudhud while a fresh water crocodile rests nearby at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. —Photo: K.R. Deepak
Many facilities damaged during cyclone two years ago cry for attention

Barely a couple of hours after the eye of the storm barrelled the Visakhapatnam coast on the fateful day exactly two years ago, Ch. Gnaneswar, student of wildlife biology, made his way to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park.

The devastating images that unfurled in front of him were something that will remain etched in his memory for a long time to come. Gnaneswar was one of the volunteers, who played an active role in relief work after the severe cyclonic storm Hudhud left a trail of destruction in one of the city’s greenest zones.

“There was not a way to walk with trees uprooted everywhere. I along with a small team made the first initial reports of the animals and enclosures based on our first hand experience on the day of the cyclone and handed it over to the authorities,” said Gnaneswar, who visited the zoo on Wednesday.

During the relief work with the Wildlife Trust of India, he remembered an incident when a crocodile’s tail was badly damaged under a log and the animal was trapped under it.

Bad moment

“It was a bad moment and we had to struggle to rescue the animal that was later given medical support by the veterinarian,” Gnaneswar recalled.

Green cover

Two years hence, the revival of the green cover has been a positive story for the zoo park. However, the effect of Hudhud can be felt in several pending repair works that still await attention.

“The initial repairs were done with Rs. 2 crore given by the Central Zoo authority and an additional Rs. 2 crore was used from the zoo gate revenue. We didn’t get any financial support from the State government. With the World Bank sanctioning $6 million for the redevelopment of the zoo under the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project, in the next two years infrastructure will be restored and we will also include disaster management facilities to be better equipped during natural calamities,” zoo curator B. Vijaya Kumar told The Hindu .

Master plan

By October 17, a consultant will be roped in to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and master plan for restoration work following which tenders will be floated.

The cyclone had uprooted 2,000 trees, damaged 1,000 metres of zoo compound wall and water pipelines.

The aviary and butterfly park sections and 3.6 km of visitor’s road network that were totally damaged are yet to be repaired.

Tentative works

“In the DPR, some of the tentative works include repairing the butterfly park, restoring the visitor safari, main aquarium, aviary section, the 3.6-km road network, interpretation centre, night houses of primates and pheasant enclosures. We also want to have a quarantine ward and in-patient ward for carnivores with tranquilising equipment, expand parking area and improve visitor equipment,” Mr. Vijaya Kumar added.

