City remains top rendezvous for investors as industries revived in no time

Having overcome the impact of Hudhud cyclone that battered the city two years back, Visakhapatnam has remained the destination for industrial investments in Andhra Pradesh.

The fighting spirit and courage shown by Vizagites to bounce back ensured the revival of industries that were closed down after the devastation on October 12, 2014. Within a month of the cyclone, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, HPCL Visakh Refinery, the pharma industry in Parawada, Nakkapalli and other areas revived their production.

Though getting the loss compensated remained a big question due to paltry sums released by insurance companies for failure of investors in not taking total replacement policies, their spirit to fight back the challenge has inspired many to invest in the city. “There is no sign of Hudhud cyclone. I stayed here in a bus for eight days to monitor revival operations after the communication system totally broke down,” said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his last visit to the city. He said wherever he went in the world, Visakhapatnam had become the talking point as a happening city.

Post-Hudhud, the NTPC acquired 1,200 acres at Pudimadaka to set up a 4,000 megawatt power plant with an estimated investment of Rs.25,000 crore. The HPCL also embarked on expansion of the Visakh Refinery from 8.33 to 15 million tonne with an investment of Rs.18,000 crore after getting environmental clearance.

International events like the CII Partnership Summit, International Fleet Review, BRIC Summit and the India International Seafood Show were held in the city.

The city is also poised to host the international conference on e-governance early next year in addition to the second edition of the CII Partnership Summit post-bifurcation.

“Our spirit to bounce back and stay united during a crisis time has inspired many. The signing of MoUs worth nearly Rs.5 lakh crore during January 2015 itself is a pointer to the fact that the city has not lost the potential due to Hudhud to one of the prominent industrial hubs in the country,” CII-AP president G.S. Shiv Kumar said.