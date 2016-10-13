As a majority of investors did not go for total loss coverage, only 25-50 per cent of the claimed amount was paid.— File Photo: K.R. DEEPAK

Many opted for total replacement insurance post the natural disaster

Two years after the severe cyclonic storm Hudhud devastated the robust industrial base in Visakhapatnam, several lessons are learnt on the need for total replacement insurance.

With memories afresh on the difficulties they faced in revival of their units, several entrepreneurs feel that the tragedy has also created awareness on the need to go for total replacement insurance, covering production loss, inventory, vacant and occupied sites with the boundary wall.

The investors, who claimed insurance, are happy over the speed with which settlements were made.

Incidentally, 90 per cent of the total claims were settled within three months after paying 50 per cent as advance on the request made by the Prime Minister’s Office and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The amount disbursed was to the tune of Rs.600 crore.

However, only 25-50 per cent of the claimed amount was paid as only few had opted for total replacement insurance.

A few industries such as Sarda Ferro Alloys had opted for total loss coverage, including production loss in lieu of damage inflicted by Hudhud. Visakhapatnam Port Trust was a major loser. Though it suffered a loss of over Rs.250 crore, it did not have the required coverage.

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry Federation State vice-president G. Sambasiva Rao told The Hindu that Hudhud had taught them a big lesson to take insurance policies on reinstatement basis by paying higher premium. Options like insurance on depreciation value, under insurance and not properly covered prove to be very expensive when a calamity/accident strikes.

O. Naresh Kumar, Symbiosys Technology CEO and member of insurance claims’ guidance committee set up by the State government, said that after Hudhud, many had opted for total coverage insurance policies.

He had a word of praise for public sector insurance companies for coming forward to settle claims promptly at the hour of distress.

“Awareness on advantages of comprehensive/total insurance coverage is needed continuously,” said Regional Manager of Oriental Insurance Madhu Bisoi.