The festive holiday season has just begun and travellers from Andhra Pradesh are heading to some newer destinations, thanks to a slew of airfare deals and a combination of factors that has led to a good traction in Southeast Asian regions of Vietnam and Cambodia.

According to tour operators, the outbound leisure segment from cities like Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada in AP has registered more than 60 per cent bookings to States like Gujarat and Rajasthan this season as against Kerala that used to be the most preferred destination till last year.

“The travel trend this season has shifted towards Gujarat and Rajasthan. One of the reasons behind this is the attractive fares offered by airlines till the first week of September. For instance, a Vizag to Jaipur return fare in the beginning of September was Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,000 per head for travel in Dasera. For Gujarat, Dwaraka – Somnath – Porbandar – Gir circuit witnessed high number of bookings from AP,” Vijay Mohan, president of Tours and Travels Association of AP has told The Hindu. Diu is another destination that is coming up the travel list of people from the port city. Tour operators say that school trips have also shifted to the Gujarat market.

In the overseas travel segment, bookings to Singapore and Malaysia have been marginally hit due to VISA issues. “Getting a Singapore VISA is now taking over a week’s time as against two days earlier. The scrutiny procedure has been intensified due to immigration issues in Singapore. Hence, we are not seeing the last minute bookings to Singapore like before. In the case of Malaysia, the VISA fee was recently hiked from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 6,500 which has affected bookings for us. Overall there has been a 20 to 30 per cent dip in bookings to these two destinations,” P. Srinivas Kumar of Travel Links has told The Hindu.

Kumar further says that newer destinations that have VISA-on-arrival like Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia have seen an increase in bookings from AP.

Good traffic

According to Vijay Mohan, the HNI (High Networth Individual) segment is also looking at Moscow and St. Petersburg. “We have received three group bookings from Vizag alone for this season for these destinations,” he adds. Veera Mohan, Director of Frontline Travels, says that Australia and New Zealand also witness good traffic from Visakhapatnam from November to January period. “Last year, around 170 people travelled to these two destinations from the port city and we are expecting a good traction this year as well,” he adds.

The travel trend this season has shifted towards Gujarat and Rajasthan due to attractive air fares