Holiday crowd relishes Deodhar Trophy final

more-in

For the cricket-crazy fans of the Port City, who will be unfortunately missing the high-profile IPL action this year, the season-ending Prof. D.B. Deodhar Trophy limited-overs championship featuring some of the best contenders staking a claim for a slot in the Indian team could well be what the doctor would have prescribed for them. The action from Deodhar Trophy was a reminder to all those who also looked at this event as a huge platform to prepare themselves for the IPL too.

And, the fair sprinkling of holiday crowd on Ugadi should have gone home content on Wednesday after seeing the batting exploits of Dinesh Karthik, who is on a comeback trail, the classy bowling of pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and the belligerence of the likes of Manish Pandey, Shikhar Dhawan and Gurkeerat Mann on Wednesday.

The guiles of the young spinners from Tamil Nadu, including Rahil Shah, Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar and M. Ashwin, should also have been a lesson for those young cricketers in the stands in the art of getting wickets on placid tracks.

The whole conduct of the event was itself a gentle reminder of the organisational skills of the cricket administrators in this part of India here despite some 'dissenting voices' at being ignored in the scheme of things.

What could not have missed the cricket pundits notice were the efforts of the curator Naga Mallaiah and his support staff in producing beautiful wickets for all the four games - with good bounce.

The presence of MSK Prasad was good enough to see that everything went off well and the chief guest of the prize distribution, ACA president G. Ranga Raju, too had every reason to be smiling at the end of it all.