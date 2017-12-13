Hitches dog launch of heli-tourism

more-in

Finally when VUDA got Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's nod for inclusion of inauguration of heli-tourism in his December 16 schedule a few last-minute hitches still remain to be addressed.

Getting extended the one-week permission given by the Naval authorities is one of them. The permission lasts till December 14 and the inauguration is scheduled after that.

Though VUDA authorities tried to get it included in the Chief Minister’s programmes during the recent visit of the President, it could not be done.

While following security protocol flying the Chief Minister in twin engine craft is mandatory, single engine chopper will suffice for the subsequent run proposed during Visakha Utsav.

Public sector carrier Pawan Hanson reportedly incurred around ₹ 10 lakh for a trial run in October. However, barring offering the helipad at VUDA Park and other emergency support VUDA is not willing to incur any expenditure.

“Private operators are ready to bring twin engine craft for inauguration and later single engine craft. But before they commence the operations for tourists, they want some time to publicise,” VUDA Vice-chairman P. Basanth Kumar told reporters here.

He would take up the extension of permission by one month with FOC-in-C of the Eastern Naval Command. He was also holding discussions with top officials of Pawan Hans on the issue.

HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao had already announced that the Chief Minister would inaugurate heli-tourism on December 16.

It is planned to offer the heli-tourism to public during the Visakha Utsav from December 28.

With the route falling in the air funnel and the need to set up a communication hotline, VUDA has to make arrangements for a heliport for continued operation of the tourist chopper.