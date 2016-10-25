The historic Queen Mary’s High School building in One Town area will be recognised as a heritage building and restored.

Collector Pravin Kumar who visited the school on Monday said Rs.52 lakh would be spent on repairs to the 250-year-old building. The restoration will be taken up with a cost of Rs.52 lakh as per the suggestions of the Architecture Committee of INTACH, Bengaluru.

He went around the building and discussed the repairs and measures for restoration with officials.

Since the building was strong, repair and restoration of roof should be taken up with a cost of Rs.10 lakh to begin with, he told GVMC Chief Engineer V. Chandraiah. As a part of the repairs, flooring work should be taken up later, Mr. Pravin Kumar said. Visakhapatnam Port Trust has already agreed to spare Rs.10 lakh for the restoration of the building and the rest of the funds would be pooled up, he said.

Tourism Committee member Sohan Hattangadi, Edwar Paul of INTACH, Regional Director, Tourism, R. Sriramulu Naidu, DEO M.V. Krishna Reddy and School Committee Chairman Trinadha Rao were present.