It is important to pick up cues of suicide from the vulnerable and take a few steps to prevent it, says Professor of Psychiatry of Andhra Medical College, N. A.N. Raju.

Experts consider suicide a complex phenomenon associated with biological, psychological and sociological factors.

Common antecedents leading to suicide include loss of affectionate relationships, divorce, separation, death of near and dear, job pressures, severe financial difficulties, anticipation of failure, feelings of disgrace, chronic illness and drug addiction.

Tips that might help prevent the extreme step are giving a patient listening, keeping an eye on the movements, not leaving them alone, taking help from a professional, approaching organisations working on suicide prevention, he says on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day.

Expressing concern over the magnitude of the problem, especially among youth, he terms it a major social problem and advocates effective measures to stop it.

Though there are no definite figures, it is accepted that the suicide rate is higher in India than in other parts of the world and in the last two decades the rate has increased from 7.9 to 10.3 per 1,00,000 in the southern regions of the country, he points out.

More women are attempting suicide but more men are killing themselves, he says pointing out suicide is the third leading cause of death between 15 and 25 years of age.

Spurt in youth suicides

On the spurt in suicides among youth, Dr. Raju observes that rate of suicide among college students is higher than youth in general.

Academic pressure seems to be a precipitating factor. Those who committed suicide actually had a higher grade point average than their peers. Though by general standards they had a respectable record, they felt that their performance was below their expectations.

There is no firm explanation for the increase in youth suicides. However, it is evident that the conditions of contemporary life are not as hospitable to young people as they might like to have.