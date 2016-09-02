The trough on sea level, running from Odisha to South Tamil Nadu across coastal Andhra Pradesh, persists.

Heavy Rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam on coastal AP till Friday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Rayalaseema during the same period.

The chief amounts of rainfall received (recorded in cm) during the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, are: Kavali (Nellore) 10, Eluru (West Godavari) 6, Markapur (Prakasam) 5, Chodavaram (Visakhapatnam) 4, Kandukur (Prakasam) 3, Visakhapatnam 3, Palakonda (Srikakulam) 3, Rajupalem (Kadapa) 10, Tadimarri (Anantapur) 4, Kamalapuram (Kadapa) 3 and Porumamilla (Kadapa) 3.