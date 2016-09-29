The trough from South Odisha to South Tamil Nadu across coastal Andhra Pradesh persists and, under its influence, rain or thundershowers are expected at many places across coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

According to the weatherman at the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam, a few places across north coastal Andhra Pradesh may also experience heavy rainfall.

Till Wednesday morning, Poosapatirega in Vizianagaram district recorded the highest rainfall of 7 cm.

Other places in north coastal AP such as Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district and Tekkali and Ranasthalam in Srikakulam received a rainfall ranging from 5-6 cm.