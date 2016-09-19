The upper air cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast persists and is now seen at 4.5 km above mean sea level. The trough on sea level chart now runs from Odisha to South Tamil Nadu across Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore of coastal AP on September 22 and 23.

IMD forecast

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over coastal AP and at a few places over Rayalaseema during the same period, according to the India Meteorological Department(IMD).