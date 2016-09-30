Divisional Railway Manager Chandralekha Mukherjee leading the walkathon on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

A walk organised to mark World Heart Day

A large number of people, doctors and paramedical staff participated in a cardiac awareness walk conducted by the Apollo Hospitals on the occasion of World Heart Day on the beach road here on Thursday morning.

Divisional Railway Manager of East Coast Railway’s Waltair Division Chandralekha Mukherjee flagged off the walk.

The walk was organised to explain to the people that heart disease has been growing steadily in the country and accounts for one fifth of the deaths in India and by 2020 it would be responsible for one-third of the total deaths.

Young people, just of age of 35 years are also suffering heart attacks and the most affected are the corporate professionals who lead a stressful and sedentary lifestyle.

Senior consultant interventional cardiologist D.K. Baruah said heart problems can be avoided by adopting a healthy lifestyle and drinking 8 to 10 litres of water every day while another senior consultant interventional cardiologist N.K. Panigrahy said Indians are genetically more prone to heart disease, and this factor along with unhealthy habits and stress is putting a lot of burden on Indian hearts.

Your heart is at the heart of your health.

And it's easy to give it the care it deserves, said consultant interventional cardiologist D.M.R. Jagannadha Raju.

CEO of Central Region of Apollo Hospitals Sandeep Chatrath, CT surgeons Afroz Faruqi, Jaideep Kumar Trivedi, Sujit Kumar Mohanty and Rudra Pratap Mahapatra and were among those who participated in the walk