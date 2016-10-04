HealthSaathi LifeCare Private limited, a city-based startup, which developed the App, healthsaathi.com, in March to monitor the health status of children got the innovator award at the Digital India Conclave conducted in Vijayawada on September 30.

Jointly organised by India Today and HP Inc, the conclave was attended by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

CEO of HealthSaathi Raj Sekhar thanked Mr. Naidu for encouraging startups at the Sunrise Incubation Hub in Rushikonda.

The startup conducts health screening for school students and sends alerts on their status and requirement for vaccination to the parents on their mobile phones.