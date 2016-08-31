Former Minister seeks intervention of the Chief Secretary

Former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna has sought intervention of Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker as the health care in the entire district is in doldrums.

Mr Ramakrishna in a letter to the Chief Secretary said “health care system in the district has collapsed. The system is always fragile in the Agency area where six lakh Girijans, the highest concentration of tribals in the State, live and shockingly the system has collapsed in the plain areas also.”Two lakh Girijans are suffering from malaria and nearly 5000 malaria case have been reported in the plain area while 300 are suffering from dengue and 75 with chickengunya. Nearly 100 died because the administration has failed to provide them timely treatment and did not take anti-malaria precautions or distributed mosquito nets, Mr. Ramakrishna alleged in his letter.

“Hospitals, both government and private are crowded with patients. Medicines or testing equipment are not available in the government hospitals in adequate quantity, staff seek money and private hospitals are exploiting the situation, and it is time to declare health emergency”, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

No doctors

Doctors and paramedical staff are not in required number and some doctors do not stay at their place of work while ambulances are inadequate and some are under repair. Some ambulances are not being operated because of lack of drivers or diesel. Aasha workers are not paid salaries and they are not working at optimum level, he said while explaining the conditions in the Agency.

Mr. Ramakrishna also reminded the Chief Secretary that he had filed a case with the State Human Rights Commission and a notice was issued to the officer.

The former Minister wanted the Chief Secretary to instruct the officials concerned to evolve and implement without delay a plan for quality health care, tell the private hospitals not to exploit the situation, fill the post of the District Malaria Officer and other vacancies, make sure the doctors and paramedics are available at every PHC, put into operation mobile clinics, ensure all PHCs have adequate quantity of medicines, make ITDA take up fumigation and other anti-malaria measures, the district administration to set up a control room to take complaints on health and that the government should provide monetary compensation to the families of patients who died due to the disease. Free ration should be supplied, at least to the Girijan families, he added.