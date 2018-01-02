He spreads fragrance of perfume

more-in

The demand for traditional fragrance and aroma therapies has seen a positive shift in the recent years and entrepreneur Subhash Kolla from Gollapudi village, Vijayawada, witnesses a refreshing change in the perfumes segment.

Thanks to the rising awareness on aroma therapies and traditional fragrances among people, Mr. Subhash says the trade has eventually progressed over the years.

“When I started the enterprise a decade ago, the annual income was ₹ 80,000 to ₹ 90,000. Today, it crossed ₹ 7-8 lakh a year,” says Subhash, who has set up a counter at the ongoing SARAS DWCRA Bazaar – 2017 at Andhra University Engineering Grounds.

After completing B. Com and diploma in perfumery, Subhash forayed into perfume industry, experimenting with niche scents extracted from flowers, herbs and tree bark. He has been catering to clients located in AP, Haryana, New Delhi and Odisha under the brand name Nataraj and his products include natural agarbatis, attars, aroma-based mosquito repellents and a whole range of aromatic products.

“Earlier, my family was involved in making incense sticks. Much later, I started selling alcohol-free deodorants, perfumes and essential oils. There are over 40 varieties of oils made using ingredients like jasmine, rose, lavender, musk and saffron. Lavender-based oil is now in high demand as several therapists use it for treatment to relieve stress and induce sleep among patients,” observes the perfume maker.

Sourcing raw material from Kannoj, Uttar Pradesh, Subhash blends the right potion of fragrances by toning and mixing assorted ingredients. His customised aroma de-fusers turned out to be an instant hit.

He says DRDA, Development Commissioner (handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles and KVIC supported him in participating exhibitions in various cities.