Lok Sabha member K. Haribabu will participate, on an invitation from the UK government, in the annual flagship Chevening CPR (Centre for Policy Research) Parliamentarians Fellowship Programme for Indian leaders scheduled from November 6 to 12.

The objective of the one week programme is to showcase to Indian Parliamentarians the best of the UK’s higher education and provide insight on priority issues for India. It gives an opportunity to meet top opinion-formers and decision-makers in a wide range of fields to exchange ideas, solutions and develop future networks and contacts.

The tailor-made programme will focus on leadership, international relations, social and public policy.

Mr. Haribabu is leaving Delhi for London on November 6 and he is expected to be back in Delhi on Nov. 15.