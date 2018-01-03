GVMC to build more public toilets

To meet the need for public toilets particularly where a large number of people move about GVMC is constructing more toilets.

Achieving ODF status through providing toilets has been the strength of GVMC propelling it to the third position in the 2017 Swachh Survekshan.

An additional 80 to 90 toilets are being taken up this year providing all facilities, particularly to improve their availability at places frequently visited by people, says Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan.

The toilets will be provided at places where there is more tourist footfall, Mr. Hari Naraynan said..

It is also important to provide clean and neat toilets to sustains the ODF status that the city got, the Commissioner said.

One such toilet that included bathing facilities separately for men and women was constructed near Simhachalam Railway Station. It was constructed at a cost of ₹ 10 lakh.

The city is also the first to introduce container toilets. DCI under SCR provided five container toilets. With their being good, with CSR funds of HPCL another 10 are being set up.

Container toilets will be placed to meet requirement where there is more need for but they cannot be constructed owing to space constraint, Mr. Hari Naraynan said.

Central Park in the heart of the city and Rushikonda, tourist hub, near MVP Colony Ruthu Bazar, Simhachalam where a number of religious festivals are held throughout the year are among them.

After Swachh Bharat Mission's implementation during the last two year the number of public toilets has gone up from 256 to 334, sources said.

Last year 80 toilets were retrofitted providing water, electricity, tiles, ramps for differently abled etc. They included some community toilets. But for the toilets being taken up now focus will be on 'floating population,' it was learnt.