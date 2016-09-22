Writers paying tributes to Gurajada Appa Rao on his 154th birth anniversary, organised by Sahrudaya Sahiti and Sri Vedagiri Communications, at the statue at Dwarakanagar in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Rich tributes paid to the writer on his 154th birth anniversary

In a unique effort to introduce the famous patriotic song "Desabhakti" of Gurajada Appa Rao (1862-1915), considered father of Modern Telugu langauge and literature, to other parts of the country and world its translation into 24 languages was released here on his 154th birth anniversary.

"The effort had begun with seven languages in 2011 and it was revised with 16 languages during the writer's 150th birth anniversary in 2012 and the third edition has 20. The fourth edition titled ‘Gurajada’s Song of Songs’ comprises translations in several Indian, and international languages including Russian, Italian, Arabic, German and French,” says writer Vedagiri Rambabu.

The book contains the English translation by revolutionary poet Srirangam Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Sri Sri.

Former IES officer and president of Praja Spandana C.S. Rao, who released the book, at the birth anniversary organised by Sahrudaya Sahiti and Sri Vedagiri Communications wanted the books of Gurajada to be included as texts in curriculum.

Sri Vedagiri Communications brought out the book with the financial assistance of Andhra Pradesh Language and Culture Department.

“His five famous short stories have already been translated into English and Hindi. My future endeavour will be to translate some other works and his most famous ‘Kanyasulkam’. The play has been translated earlier but could be improved. If anyone comes forward to do it I will collaborate or I will take it upon myself,” says Mr. Rambabu,.

Because of his progressive and reformist views, his fame should not be confined to our State but should be known at national and international level, Mr. Rambabu says. “Gurajada was far ahead of his times by a century. The only way for the younger generation to know about him and his literature is through translation into English because of the present state of education. Similarly, his works should be translated into other languages also," says writer and journalist K.B. Lakshmi.