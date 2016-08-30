Andhra Pradesh expected to face loss of Rs. 4,800 crore which would be borne by the Centre

A roadmap meeting on Goods and Services Tax (GST) with Finance Ministers of all States to be held on Tuesday is likely to decide the rate of tax, Minister for Finance Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said here on Tuesday.

The GST would cause some initial loss to the States but the Central Government would compensate the loss. Andhra Pradesh is expected to face a loss of Rs. 4,800 crore and the same would be borne by the Central Government. This is a single tax system and would be convenient for all, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said at a function after inaugurating the Rs.4.5-crore first phase building of the Commercial Taxes Complex of Visakhapatnam division.

Assuring people that the government would not impose taxes on the people but would improve the existing tax collection system and adopt new methods so that the State’s revenue was increased. Every aspect, from applying for registration to payment of taxes, would be made online and there would not be any need for trade and commerce people to come to a Commercial Tax office.

This is the first complex built for a Commercial Tax division in the State and the Government would provide own and permanent buildings for other government departments also. He wanted the Commercial Taxes Department employees to work hard since the major share of revenue for the government, put at Rs. 52,000 crore, was from this department. On the tax collection, he said that the first quarter had shown only a growth between nine and 10 per cent in all departments. Though Visakhapatnam area was showing good performance other areas were not impressive. Minister for Panchayati Raj Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu spoke.