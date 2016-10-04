District Collector Pravin Kumar, MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu, Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Tulasi Rao and DMHO J. Sarojini at the maternity hospital at Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam on Monday.— Photo: By Arrangement

The 30-bed facility saves patients of the trouble of going all the way to KGH

Paving the way for better utilisation of available infrastructure and augmenting it with equipment, the 30-bed government hospital at Gopalapatnam has been converted into a maternity hospital.

The required equipment has been donated by Visakha Dairy. Two X-ray machines and air-conditioners are to be contributed by HPCL.

Four gynaecologists and a paediatrician have been appointed on deputation.

“An anaesthetist will also be appointed to make the facility available 24X7,” Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu said after inauguration of the facility on Monday.

He said that though the hospital building was constructed at a cost of Rs.70 lakh in 2004 it could not be used to its full potential. Until recently, it was being used as a primary health centre.

Of late, Medall, the government-appointed agency, has been carrying out 33 diagnostic tests at the hospital. With the appointment of two general physicians, the outpatient turnout has also improved from 10-15 to more than 200. The maternity wing has a lab, pre-operation and operation theatres.

The conversion was made possible because of the interest taken by Principal Secretary, Health, Poonam Malakondaiah.

Pilot project

She wanted it to be made a pilot project for the government proposal to construct exclusive, 30-bed maternity hospitals. The facility would now save the trouble of going all the way to KGH or Victoria Government Hospital for maternity services, or spend money going to private hospitals, Mr. Naidu said. For now, the hospital would be under the Medical and Health Department. Later, it would be brought under the A.P. Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The management of Visakha Dairy was ready to provide an RO plant too at the hospital.

District Collector Pravin Kumar asked officials of the Medical and Health Department to work out plans for further improvement of the hospital, including expansion, and maintenance.

Stressing the importance of maternal care and not discriminating against girls, Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Tulasi Rao promised further assistance to the hospital.

‘Seemantamu’ performed

‘Seemantamu’ was performed to 300 women under the aegis of Pendurty Urban ICDS project.

DMHO J. Sarojini and U.S. Sarma of HPCL participated.

