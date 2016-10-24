Jewellery shops offer new designs to suit the auspicious season

There is nothing like bringing home ornately crafted jewellery on an auspicious day. With Dhanteras and Diwali fast approaching, buyers are now keen on investing in the yellow metal to usher in the festive spirit.

Cashing in on this trend, jewellery players are not only offering new collection to suit the auspicious season but are also catering to advance orders. With the price of the ornamental gold varying between Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,820 per gram over the last one week, buyers make sure to enter the jewellery stores to pre-book their orders to avoid last minute rush.

“However, the price factor has not slackened the rise in footfalls. With the launch of ‘Thanga Deepavali’ (Golden Diwali) campaign offering free silver coins for ornamental gold bought at the outlet and introduction of vintage collection and lightweight diamond jewellery ‘Oriana’, sales have gone up almost 30 per cent. The volume is likely to move up further in the coming days,” says G. Balaji, store manager of GRT Jewellers.

Tapping the purchase potential of the buyers, Jewellery major Tanishq launched ‘Subham’ collection as part of the festive season campaign. The designs of the collection reflect ornate floral motifs on temple doors, walls, pillars and ceilings and ancient temple structures of Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Hampi.

“Every design has a story to narrate. The new arrival is an ode to heritage. Ever since its launch, we have been witnessing encouraging response for the antique collection that goes well with traditional and ethnic clothes,” says Priya Uppalapati, business associate of Tanishq, adding that the advance booking of jewellery will start from Tuesday at the store.

A majority of shoppers believes that investing in gold on Dhanteras bring in fortune. “Luckily, the monthly gold saving scheme for which I have been paying for the last 11 months ends this October. I can place the order now and take delivery on the auspicious day,” says B. Prasanna, a software professional.