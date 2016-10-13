P. Sai Praneeth is captain of Gitam University’s team in the South Zone inter-university tennis tournament for men being conducted by Saveetha University in Chennai from Thursday.

K. Peeyush Varma, Nazeer Ahmed Khan, Ch. Sai Rajesh and V.V.N. Rahul are other members of the team, Director in-charge of Physical Education of Gitam University K. Ramakrishna Rao informed. Assistant Physical Director (Hyderabad campus) M. Naraya Chowdary is manager of the team.

M.S.S.V. Vivek will lead the university’s team in the chess tournament being conducted by Vel Tech University, Channai.