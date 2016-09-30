To improve the revenue collection, particularly property tax, and to use technology towards that end, GIS-mapping of the entire city will be taken up beginning with Zone II. The GIS mapping will be carried out by the Department of Geophysics of Andhra University, according to Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan.

He told reporters on Thursday that GVMC was ahead with the formation of Smart City Corporation and forming Special Purpose Vehicle. SPV will turn into the smart city concept into project mode.

To make the Command and Control Centre under the Smart City Project the best in the country a technology meeting will be held soon with a number of companies like IBM, CISCO and Hitatchi participating.

Consultations with public will be taken up before deciding on the projects , he said. Among the projects is the beautification of VUDA Park and improving bus stops. Mudasarlova Park and Ravulacheruvu at Gajuwaka are proposed to be taken up for development as a part of creating public spaces.

On elections to GVMC, Mr. Harinarayanan said delimitation of wards and rationalisation had to be taken up after direction from the government. There was no bar of court on holding elections but there were pleas against the merger of Anakapalle and Bhimili, he said.