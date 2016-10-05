The Uttar Pradesh Hindi Samsthan awarded the Souhard Samman to Gunture Rajini Prabha of Visakhapatnam in recognition of her contribution towards promotion of Hindi language in the non-Hindi speaking State through translation from Telugu to Hindi.

Minister for Industrial Education and Skill Development Abhishek Mishra presented the award during the Hindi Diwas celebrations held in Lucknow. The award consists of a citation (Tamrapatra), Rs. 2 lakh in cash and a shawl. Executive president of the Samsthan Uday Pratap and Director Manish Shukla were present.