The Customs Preventive Division officials seized 54 kg of ganja at Kothavalasa Railway Station on Sunday, an official release said on Monday. The market value of the seized goods was estimated to be Rs.3.24 lakh.

Acting on a tip off, Customs officials in coordination with Railway Proteciton Force seized ganja from Platform No. 2 of the railway station. It is suspected that the contraband was brought by Kirandal train. Deputy Commissioner of Customs Narendra Kumar Yadav said in the release that they conducted the raid under the guidance of Joint Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy and Commissioner S.K. Rahman. A total of 26 packs weighing 54 kg were recovered.