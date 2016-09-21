The rural police in a raid at Lubbarthy village in the interior area of Koyyuru mandal, arrested nine persons, all labourers who were allegeldy transporting dry ganja to Rajahmundry, on Tuesday.

Each of the labourers were carrying a head-load of around 20 to 24 kgs and they trekked about 20 km to bring the contraband stuff from Rompula village to Lubbarthy.

According to Circle Inspector of Koyyuru Police Station K. Mallikarjuna Rao, 36 labourers were ferrying the stuff and during the raid 27 of them and three smugglers who had hired them had escaped taking advantage of the terrain. A search is on for them.

The arrested were identified as Shaik Ajisha (30) of Nalgonda district, Shaik Bashir (25) of Nellore, P Sathibabu (25) of Narsipatnam, A Bapanna Naidu (23) Nathavaram mandal, Gemmeli Darababu (22) , S Chantibabu (22), Gunta Bujjibabu (19), P Kasibabu (20), P Srinu (20)of GK veedhi mandal.

The three main accused Ammireddy Lakshmi of Rolugunta mandal and wife of one of the most wanted ganja smuggler Ammireddy Ramana, S. Govindu of Makavarapalem mandal and Murthy of Narsipatnam are absconding.

According Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao, Ammireddy Lakshmi plays a vital role in the smuggling activity. After Ramana was arrested by the rural police in West Godavari district in a smuggling case and lodged at the Eluru jail she was leading the smuggling activities in the Agency.

Lakshmi had reportedly purchased about 782 kgs of ganja from interior areas of Koyyuru mandal with the help of Govindu and Murthy. The three then approached one Dorababu who hired as many as 36 labourers to transport the ganja which was stuffed in two kg packets, from the Rompula ghat area to a plain area near KD Peta.

"The labourers were promised Rs. 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per kg to bring the ganja to plain area around 20 km from Rompula. It was completely dense forest without any road connectivity.

Most of the smugglers carried 24 kgs (12 packets) and a few 12 kgs", said Mr. Malikarjuna Rao..