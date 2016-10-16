The Visakhapatnam Rural Police nabbed two persons while they were allegedly transporting around 260 kgs of dry ganja in a car, under KD Peta police station limits on Saturday.

The arrested were Korra Prasad (24) and Gemmeli Krishna (19), residents of Visakhapatnam agency. However the main accused Ravi is said to be absconding. According to Koyyuru Police Station Inspector K. Mallikarjuna Rao, the main accused Ravi handles smuggling deal from some persons in the plain areas and his associates take care of ferrying the stuff.