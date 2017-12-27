Gangamma jatara held to mark tsunami anniversary

Fisherwomen taking part in annual Gangamma Jatara to mark tsunami anniversary at Peda Jalaripeta in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Fisherwomen accompanied by their family members in large numbers took part in annual Gangamma Jatara to mark tsunami anniversary.

With the devastation caused by tsunami in 2004 fresh in their memory, women with pots filled with water, turmeric, vermillion and puja materials like flowers and coconuts offered their prayers to Gangamma, the goddess of water.

“We offer prayers every year without fail since 2004 to seek the blessings of Gangamma talli for our well-being. In fact, tsunami spared the fisherfolk of Visakhapatnam due to respect and regular visit to Gangamma talli temples near Shantiashram and Fishing Harbour,” Teddu Satish, boat owner told The Hindu.

Fishermen hold sea goddess in high esteem and always offer prayers with enthusiasm. Before commencement of fishing season, the fisherfolk always observe a ritual with feast at Gangamma temples and pour water mixed with turmeric and vermillion in the sea.