The Sarnnavaratri festival concluded on Tuesday with people celebrating Vijayadasami with fervour and enthusiasm.

Attired in new clothes, people visited temples and enjoyed a feast. Some performed puja while the vehicles received a wash. City’s beaches, parks and cinema halls were packed with people. Several purchased new vehicles and electronic gadgets.

A large number of devotees visited temples of Sri Kanakmahalakshmi, Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari, Sri Sarada Peetham and temples in which Goddess Parvathi is the presiding deity and also the pandals erected to celebrate the festival. Sri Kanakamahalakshmi idol was adorned with a golden shield. Swarna Pushparchana and Puja with fruits were performed.