The Two Town Police on Monday arrested four persons, including a woman, on a charge of committing theft in various parts of the city.

In one case, a couple relieved an old woman of her ornaments when she was alone at her house and, in another, two youngsters resorted to theft of a motorcycle.

The arrested were identified as Ch. Krishna (20) and T. Ravi (19), both electricians and hailing from Vijayawada, and K. Chanti (25) and M. Kumari (25), a couple from Srikakulam.

The stolen property in both the cases was recovered.

ACP (East) A. Narasimha Murthy said that Chanti and Kumari, who live together, used to work in a restaurant in Srikakulam.

Unable to make both ends meet with the meagre earnings, they shifted to Visakhapatnam in June 2014 and took to crime to make a fast buck. They identified an old woman living close to their house in the Chepala Bazaar street in the China Waltair area.

After conducting a recce for three days, the two entered the house of the woman on September 27 evening and relieved her of 1.25 tolas of gold ornaments after tying her with a cloth.

Krishna and Ravi came to Visakhapatnam recently and fled with the motorcycle that was parked on the Beach Road.