Focus on safety in prawn units

Experts on explained about how to prevent hazards and improve safety in prawn processing and refrigeration units here on Friday.

They gave presentations at a workshop conducted by the National Safety Council, Andhra Pradesh chapter and the Department of Factories on occupational health and safety in prawn processing and refrigeration plants.

Joint Chief Inspector of Factories D. Chandrasekhar Varma said there were 15 prawn processing units and three refrigeration units in Visakhapatnam district.

The ammonia being used in the plants for cooling purpose was very dangerous, he said.

Preventive measures shall be taken for preventing leakage of ammonia by using emergency kit. He also shared some of his past experiences about ammonia leakage in prawn and refrigeration units in various districts.

Safety management specialist T.E.C. Vidyasagar discussed about the safety issues involved in plant maintenance, process parameters, electrical safety and usage of different personal protective equipment.

Occupational expert Dr. Madhavi from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant spoke on occupational health issues pertaining to various industries.

Over 80 delegates participated. Deputy Chief Inspectors of Factories K.B.S. Prasad and G.V.V.S. Narayana, Inspectors P. Chinna Rao and R. Trinadha Rao, spoke.