Two-day workshop on IOT gets under way

Students of computer science engineering should gain expertise in basic things like type writing before they can think of higher levels like Internet of Things (IOT) and ‘coding’, Head of IT Consulting, Indigenous Technology, Srinivas Savaram has said.

At the inaugural of a two-day workshop on ‘IOT’, organised by the Department of Computer Science and Systems Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE) here on Friday, Mr. Srinivas called upon CSE students not to forget the basics while keeping themselves abreast of the rapid technological changes occurring in the field.

AUCE Principal P.S. Avadhani called upon the students to be proactive and utilise the opportunities provided by the college and the university to achieve their academic goals.