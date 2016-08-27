Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 02:29 IST

Focus on advantages of acupressure therapy

A senior practitioner of acupressure Saumitra Das of Orissa Swastya Seva Sangh of Cuttack explaining about acupressure at a camp held in Visakhapatnam. Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam
There are numerous points on the body surface relating to different organs and tissues of the body and when these organs and tissues are not healthy the same is reflected in the tenderness of the point related to them. When pressure is applied by a trained person on the point the problem gets corrected.

This is how acupressure treatment method works, one of its practitioners Saumitra Das of the Orissa Swasthya Seva Sangh, a Cuttack-based organisation that is providing the treatment free of cost for the last 24 years, has said.

Further explaining the therapy he said the disease occurs when there is a block in the flow of vitality (called Prana in India, Chi in Chinese, Ki in Japanese, bio vitality or bioelectricity in western countries) and pressure properly applied for 10 to 15 seconds would clear the block and the organ becomes normal and the tenderness vanishes. Acupressure treats both the body and mind since disease is not different from the mind. This method dates back to ancient times of India and known as Marma and practised by Sushruta and Charvaka. “Medical science has also accepted acupressure as a complimentary to the mainstream”, Mr. Das said. Arthritis of all kinds, gastro-intestinal problems, neurological disorders including paralysis, back pain, knee pain, slipped disc, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson diseases and some other chronic diseases can be managed.

“The advantages of acupressure therapy is acute and chronic diseases are treated without medicines and hence without side effects. It is also considered by many the last resort after they failed to get relief after undergoing treatment in allopathy, homeopathy, etc., he said. Mr. Das, who headed a team from his organisation in treating as well as training people in acupressure in a six-day camp organised by the Lal Naik Trust, Yoganandaghana Trust and the Tarakeshwara Foundation at the Rajiv Smriti Bhavan on the Beach Road, wants the trainees to become sufficient to treat themselves and help others. Mr. Das and others are teaching the basic course.

Director of the Lal Naik Trust R. Ramachandra Naik, who earlier worked in GITAM University and petroleum plants, announced that two centres would start functioning soon, at Lawson’s Bay colony and Pithapuram colony. Tarakeswara Foundation’s managing trustee Sehdev Singh extended cooperation in conducting the camp.

