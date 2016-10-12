Chief Minister reviews projects to be taken up with Rs. 2,200 cr.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during a review meeting with district officials here on Sunday evening, went through proposals for flyovers, tourist projects, convention centre, development of eight beachs, auditorium, parks, stadium, etc,. all worth Rs. 2,200 crore.

He has watched a power point presentation on the proposed flyovers at NAD and Maddilapalem junctions which are major traffic bottlenecks.

A rotary type flyover and an ordinary flyover at NAD junction were the models presented to him. The flyovers would be planned in such a way that they are integrated with metro rail project proposed for the city, he said at a press conference later.

He also assured that the officials would look into putting the existing Aseelmetta flyover to proper use by connecting it with Dwarkanagar junction and Sangam-Sarat junction.

Regarding the international level convention hall on the beach road Collector Pravin Kumar has been asked to approach the CMR group to hand over its three acre site adjacent to the 10 acre government site on which the convention centre is being proposed. CMR group can sell the land or become part of the project.

Talks are on with the Defence Ministry on handing over the aircraft carrier INS Viraat to AP after it is decommissioned. AP Government is planning to make it a tourist attraction on Visakhapatnam beach. It has to be a PPP mode project because lot of cost is involved, Mr. Naidu said.

A sports village is being developed and stadiums in the city and district would be spruced.

In case the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is not willing to provide space for the international sports stadium complex, it would be developed at Gudigundam, he said. Space for commercial activity would also be created in the complex. There are four models with their estimates ranging from Rs. 200 crore to Rs. 433 crore.

The Mudarsalova park would be developed on a large scale in the PPP mode and the public opinion would be elicited on the way it has to be developed.

Plans are being made to develop Kambalakonda into a major eco-tourist park. Its three km natural track would be protected.

The Chief Minister also assured that Visakhapatnam will be the headquarters of the new Railway zone being sanctioned to AP. “I hope the Central Government makes an early announcement”, he said.

Mr. Naidu also reviewed issues like regularisation of land of the poor, housing project involving 40,120 units, etc.

Ministers Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Chairperson of Zilla Praja Parishad Lalam Bhavani, MP K. Hari Bau, MLCs, MLAs, Collector Pravin Kumar and other officials participated in the review meeting.