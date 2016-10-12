Actor Priyashri of ‘Majnu’ fame talking about fitness and beauty at a new spa after inaugurating it at East Point Colony in Visakhapatnam on Tusesay.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

With increasing number of people becoming beauty-conscious, Vijayawada-based Poorna’s Hari and Beauty Saloon has launched its first unisex parlour in the city, in East Point colony on Tuesday.

The saloon has two branches in Vijayawada. “We have been in the industry for the last 40 years. Since the beauty and grooming industry is booming in Visakhapatnam, we thought of setting up a unit here. Depending on the requirement, we try to offer various therapies and beauty treatment,” said P. Hari Prasad Rao, who runs the saloon.

Actor Priyashri, lead actor in “Majnu”, who inaugurated the parlour along with MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, said it was very essential to pep up the glam quotient in the film world. “However, adequate sleep, exercising and eating right play an equally imperative role to stay beautiful,” she said.