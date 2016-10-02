Students of Dr. V.S Krishna Government Degree and PG College during the convocation held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.— Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

In tune with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of holding convocation at the college level, Dr. V.S. Krishna Government Degree and PG College took the lead in conducting the first-ever convocation at the college level in the State here on Saturday. The convocation was held at the Convocation Hall of Andhra University.

In the State there are 28 autonomous and government-aided colleges like the Krishna College and about 2,500 degree and PG colleges. This was the first convocation held at the college level, said B. Udaya Lakshmi, Commissioner of Technical Education and Collegiate Education. Earlier, only universities were conducting convocation, but from now the tradition would follow and slowly the other colleges in the State would adopt the system, she said.

The college was instituted in the name of the third Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and former UGC Chairman Dr. V.S. Krishna, on December 12, 1968. The college first operated from a few rooms on the AU campus and later moved to its present campus in 1979. Since 2005, it had been thrice accredited by NAAC and in 2010 it was given the autonomous status. At present it has over 50 degree and five PG courses and has been recognised as a Centre for Research by AU.

According to Principal of the College V. Chandrasekhar Rao, the college has five self-financed PG courses such as bio-technology, analytical chemistry and micro-biology, which generate good revenue for the college and it has been sanctioned about Rs. 2 crores under RUSA by the Central government. Addressing the students, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the Higher Education Department has rated the college as number one government-aided autonomous college in the State.

Highest allocation

He also said that the State government has allocated 17 per cent in the budget for education, the highest so far, and would be spending about Rs. 21,000 crores.

“This apart, today there is a meeting happening at Vijayawada with all the V-Cs of the universities and ISRO, to work out a strategy, where students can become stakeholders,” he informed the gathering.

DIG of Kurnool Range B.V Ramana Kumar, an alumnus of the college, Scientist from National Institute of Nutrition Raghunath Rao, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education K. Ganesh Rao and Registrar of AU V. Umamaheswara Rao, spoke.

Over 2,000 students graduated from the two academic years of 2014- 2016 received degree certificates and about 50 gold medals and merit certificates.