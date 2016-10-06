The Anakapalle town police on Wednesday arrested a private financier, B. Seetharam, for allegedly threatening and beating up a woman, B. Ramalakshmi, who had borrowed some money from the financier.

The financier had allegedly been demanding her to repay the loan and interest amount for quite some time. Inspector of Anakapalle Town S. Vidyasagar said that Ramalakshmi had taken a loan of Rs. 30,000 from the money lender around two years ago and she paid Rs. 60,000 as interest amount in the past two years. However, the woman was unable to pay the interest amount in the last two months.Seetharam on Wednesday went to the woman’s house and demanded her to repay the amount immediately. When the woman expressed her inability, Seetharam beat her up.