The move incurs the wrath of people’s representatives in the city

People’s representatives and the CPI have come out strongly against the plan to construct Film City Cultural Club on the centuries-old Buddhist monument site Thotlakonda here.

The site is revered by Buddhists and the prospect of a club in which activities that violate the sanctity and tranquillity of the monument, coming up in its vicinity has shocked the people’s representatives and the CPI city council.

MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, P.V.G.R. Naidu (Ganababu), Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, P. Ramesh Babu, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, V. Anitha, and Palla Srinivas, along with Chairperson of Zilla Praja Parishad Lalam Bhavani and Anakapalle MP M. Srinivasa Rao and BJP Legislature Party Leader P. Vishnukumar Raju met at the Circuit House on Tuesday and expressed their dismay over allotment of a 15-acre site to the Cultural Club. They would take up the issue with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the city on Thursday.

Mr. Vishnukumar Raju said the foundation-laying ceremony was done without inviting the local people’s representatives. Some film personalities from Hyderabad came down to the city and performed the ceremony.

“But what is more serious about the issue is that the film club is coming up on a Buddhist site. This development has hurt not only the Buddhists but also every section of the people who feel that sanctity of such a site should be maintained. It would be disgusting to watch activities totally opposite to a revered place taking place in future. Why can’t they have the club somewhere else and where is the need to allot as many as 15 acres to the club?”

TDP blamed

CPI city secretary Devarakonda Markendeyulu asked the government to immediately cancel the allotment. Local leaders of the ruling TDP were behind the decision, he said.

This is in tune with the government’s policy of handing over its properties and land to the private parties in PPP mode. Zoo Park and Central Park were brought under the PPP and soon the VUDA Park, Shivaji Park would also be taken over, Mr. Markendeyulu said and urged the people to thwart the move.