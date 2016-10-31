Fans flashing their mobile phones to cheer home team during the fifth One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.—Photo: K.R. Deepak

India-New Zealand match total paisa vasool for home crowd

Diwali, festival of lights, came a day early for Vizagites with Dhoni team lighting up the night sky following its handsdown victory over New Zealand in the final and deciding one-dayer of the five-match series at the YSR-ACA-VDCA stadium at Pothinamallaya Palem in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Vizag again proved to be a winning ground for India as it won all the matches barring the match which it had lost to West Indies. One match was cancelled

All the roads leading to the cricket stadium were choc-a-bloc with cricket-loving people of the city heading to PM Plaem in different modes of transport.

Traffic snarl

Traffic moved at a snail’s pace at some places though the traffic police did a commenadable job.

The stadium was almost full even before the start of the match and some were seen trooping into the stadium even after the match began due to getting stuck in traffic jam.

There was festive atmosphere both inside and outside the stadium as many fans gathered in huge numbers with the Triclour and sported Indian team blue T-shirts and caps. Crowds went into raptures as India started batting after winning the toss. Every single and boundary were lustily cheered.

However, maximum reception was reserved to crowd-favourites skipper Dhoni, who often quoted as saying Vizag as his favourite ground, and new sensation Virat Kohli. Rohit Sarma who began the innings slowly picked up after initial overs and set the tone for India’s run-making. Decible levels went high in the second innings as New Zealand opener fell in the very first over. Pacers accompanied by spinners scripted India’s stunning victory over the visitors who fell like nine pins. The visitors folded up their innings in just 23 overs and handed over 190-run emphatic victory to India.

Virat Kohli and other players were seen egging the spectators to cheer in support of the home team. This followed an unusual scene of entire stadium lit up with mobile flash lights and Mexican waves. Some even danced to the drum beats and rythmic claps that made spectators go ga-ga.

A retired employee of FACOR Kalidas accompanied by his friends and nephew was seen wearing a wig of coloured hair. He said he wanted to grab the attention of TV cameras as his son and grandson who were in Bhilai could spot him. He said he enjoyed the match to the core.

A large number of youth, most of them are Dhoni and Kohli fans, went ecstatic as their favourite heroes lived up to their expectation. What surprised many, including vivid cricket followers, was the alacrity with which young Indian players reacted in the field in stopping runs and taking catches.

A total ‘paisa vasool’ for home crowd. Both police, administration and organisers heaved a sigh of relief as the match passed off peacefully without any unsavoury event and a fair weather did not dampen the spirit of the cricket-loving people of the City of Destiny.