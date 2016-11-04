Fervour marks ‘Nagula Chaviti’

Carrying milk sachets and water bottles, lamps, flowers and homemade sweetmeats, the devout made their way to the nearest snake-pits and temples to offer worship to snake god (Naga Devata) on the occasion of ‘Nagula Chaviti’ on Thursday,

Men, women and children offered milk, eggs and traditional sweets such as ‘chalividi’(sweet dish prepared mixing rice flour, sugar powder and ghee), ‘chimmili’ (laddu made of sesame seeds and jaggery) among other varieties to seek blessings of ‘Naga Devatha’.

While women were busy offering milk and ‘naivedyam’ to snake god, children who accompanied their parents were seen bursting crackers near the pits.

“The day started at 4 a.m. for us. Before coming to the snake pit, we have to do puja at home and make sweets for the festival. Fasting is observed from dawn to dusk and in the night we consume fruits, sweets and milk,” says G. Savithri, a resident of MVP Colony, adding that growing urbanisation gave way to dwindling snake pits.

Those who could not locate a snake-pit in their colonies went to neighbouring places to offer worship to snake god.

Temples across the city witnessed huge crowds. As scores of devotees offered eggs and milk at snake pits, a few collected the eggs in buckets and boxes to make seasonal business.