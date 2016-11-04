Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, November 4, 2016
Updated: November 4, 2016 05:41 IST

Fervour marks ‘Nagula Chaviti’

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Devotees offering puja at a snake-pit located on Andhra University College of Engineering campus on Thursday.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam
Devotees offering puja at a snake-pit located on Andhra University College of Engineering campus on Thursday.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Carrying milk sachets and water bottles, lamps, flowers and homemade sweetmeats, the devout made their way to the nearest snake-pits and temples to offer worship to snake god (Naga Devata) on the occasion of ‘Nagula Chaviti’ on Thursday,

Men, women and children offered milk, eggs and traditional sweets such as ‘chalividi’(sweet dish prepared mixing rice flour, sugar powder and ghee), ‘chimmili’ (laddu made of sesame seeds and jaggery) among other varieties to seek blessings of ‘Naga Devatha’.

While women were busy offering milk and ‘naivedyam’ to snake god, children who accompanied their parents were seen bursting crackers near the pits.

“The day started at 4 a.m. for us. Before coming to the snake pit, we have to do puja at home and make sweets for the festival. Fasting is observed from dawn to dusk and in the night we consume fruits, sweets and milk,” says G. Savithri, a resident of MVP Colony, adding that growing urbanisation gave way to dwindling snake pits.

Those who could not locate a snake-pit in their colonies went to neighbouring places to offer worship to snake god.

Temples across the city witnessed huge crowds. As scores of devotees offered eggs and milk at snake pits, a few collected the eggs in buckets and boxes to make seasonal business.

More In: Visakhapatnam
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The cyclonic storm that came very close to Andhra Pradesh coast brought much-needed relief from severe heat, but also inundated several areas. Here is a compilation of pictures showing life in Vizag during Roanu's journey.

Fake degree certificate racket busted, five held

High alert in Agency ahead of Naxal bandh

Bypass road at NAD still hangs fire

Get set for a clash with ‘Swords and Crowns’

Fake certificate racket busted, one arrested

Exempted from toll tax payment

Direct subsidy for roof-top solar energy likely

Vanam Manam to improve green cover

Now, beach shacks to attract tourists

Pay rental, self-drive a car


Andhra Pradesh

Mixed response to Maoist bandh call

Not in a hurry to become Chief Minister, says Lokesh

Xuan Zang stayed in Vijayawada to study Buddhist scriptures

Digvijaya cries foul over Naidu’s Singapore tilt

Darsi will be developed into a model constituency: Sidda

Nagula Chavithi celebrated with fervour

Hyderabad

Uttam blames BJP for ex-soldier’s suicide

Krishnaiah grilled over links with Nayeemuddin

These Hyderabadis are new YouTube sensation

Fighting response to dengue missing

YSRC seeks more time for MLC electoral rolls

NMDC to do its bit for protecting monuments

Skill development in solar energy

Kaleswaram LI project likely by next year

Visakhapatnam

High alert in Agency ahead of Naxal bandh

Get set for a clash with ‘Swords and Crowns’

Bypass road at NAD still hangs fire

‘Focus on safety culture to achieve zero accidents’

Private schools seek scrapping of new assessment pattern


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Visakhapatnam

IndiGo agrees to relax baggage norm

IndiGo airlines has agreed after a series of meetings to the plea of the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry to allow passengers, f... »