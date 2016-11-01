The results of the October 16 test for research admission under the Visweswaraya Fellowship Scheme in Andhra Pradesh for 2015-16 were declared here on Monday.

The test was conducted in the three engineering branches of CSE, EEE and ECE. The results have been uploaded in the website:www.andhrauniversity. edu.in

The admission to the scheme will be held on November 9 and the candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:2 for both full-time and part-time.

The number of seats available is: CSE 64 (full-time) and 62 (part-time); ECE 62 (full-time) and 53 (part-time) and EEE 59 (full-time) and 52 (part-time).