In a major fire accident, a wholesale fancy store was destroyed at Poorna Market in the city on Monday.

No casualty

However, there was no casualty or injury to anyone but the reported loss of property is said to be about Rs. 10 lakh. According to sources, the shop was owned by a resident of One Town and had fancy and decoration material stored in it.

On seeing the shop on fire, locals informed emergency services and the police. It took 10 hours for the firemen to douse the flames.

Cause

It is reported that the fire broke out with some cracker accidentally making its way into the shop on Sunday night .