Though King George Hospital, on which the poor of north coastal districts and people from neighbouring States are depending a lot, the State government is not paying the attention required or extending the help needed, former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna said after a visit to the hospital on Friday.

Government General Hospitals at Kurnool and Guntur are given a lot of funds but KGH is being neglected and privatisation threat is looming large over Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences, he said. Mr. Ramakrishna wanted Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas to keep his promise that VIMS would not be privatised. VIMS was planned because KGH was not sufficient to meet the demand of health care to the poor, he pointed out.

He earlier discussed with Superintendent in-charge G. Arjuna about the hospital. RMO Bangaraiah and others were present.

Since the poor patients look up to KGH for best treatment, it was necessary on the part of government to appoint the required number of specialists and other doctors, nurses and technicians, he said and suggested that Madhurawada, Pendurthi and Parawada be made medical zones and medical care provided by establishing hospitals in each zone.