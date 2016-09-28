A visitor checking out an accessory displayed at theongoing jewellery show organised by Art Karat at a hotel in Visakhapatnam.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

The two-day jewellery show ‘Maratha’ featured by Art Karat has a selection of ornate jewellery in assorted patterns on display.

Presenting masterpieces that dates back to 16th century and relaunched by a host of actors in films such as Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and Jodha Akbar , jewellery designer Asha Kamal Modi launches exquisite collection of ear-hangings, neckpieces, bracelets and a range of accessories that come with impeccable workmanship.

Here, the regular chandbali earrings are tweaked a bit to look little lighter. Jarkan-studded neckpieces, pearl chain with an attached coral locket, long chains with elaborate pendants, a range of beaded strings with hasli pendants, aquamarine stone locket embedded with kundans and ethnic Rajwada jewellery appear to be some of the pieces brought out to suit the festive season.

For those who wish to experiment with beaded jewellery, the exhibition offers a wide choice of ornaments.

The exhibition will be open on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hotel Novotel.