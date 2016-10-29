Marking the 150th birth anniversary of late poet laureate Sripada Krishna Murthy Sastry, his memorabilia and jewellery presented to him will be on display for one day at Visakha Museum on the Beach Road from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Greatest poets

One of the greatest poets among “Pracheenandhra kavulu,” hetranslated Vyasa Bharatam into Telugu poetry from 1916 to 1926 as Sri Krishna Bharatam.

He was honoured with “gandapenderam” (golden anklet) by the people of Rajahmundry.

He was honoured with golden crown in 1945 in Vijayawada and a host of medals by others.

He was the first Aasthana Kavi of State government (in the undivided Andhra Pradesh).

Krishna Murthy Sastry,was the first recipient of “Kalaprapoorna” title from Andhra University.

Krishna Murthy Sastry instructed that all his medals/presents given by the government and dignitaries and some of his personal belongings to Andhra University and they were later shifted to Visakha Museum for preservation and daily exhibition.

